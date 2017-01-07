Paul Clement: New Swansea City boss plans January signings

Paul Clement was assistant manager to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich

New Swansea City head coach Paul Clement is planning for a busy January transfer window, with players coming and going at the Liberty Stadium.

The former Bayern Munich assistant boss lost his first game in charge, a third-round FA Cup tie at Hull on Saturday.

With the Swans second from bottom in the Premier League, Clement wants to make signings, but not too many.

"I would not say an influx because there are good players in this team and this squad," he said.

"We've just got to make sure the players we bring in are better than what we've got, and in the key areas I think we need. We're looking to do something."

Clement was appointed on Tuesday, following the sacking of Bob Bradley.

As well as looking to sign new players, the 44-year-old says he may have to sell some players as well.

Llorente to Chelsea? No comment

Clement would not comment on speculation linking striker Fernando Llorente with a move to Chelsea, but he did admit he may have to trim his squad.

"I think so because you want a manageable size of squad, so I think that will be the case," he added.

"We're working very hard on the training field to get my ideas across as quick as possible.

"That's the thing when you change midway through a season."

Scoreline 'flatters Hull'

Although the FA Cup was not a priority for the relegation-threatened Swans, Clement was disappointed with his much-changed side's result at Hull.

"I wanted to win the game and so did the players," he said.

"Most important, I wanted a performance and for long periods I got one. I thought it was quite even - that scoreline flatters Hull a little bit.

"I learned a lot. I learned a lot in the game against Crystal Palace, I learned a lot in the last three days of training and I learned a lot today."