FA Cup: Bournemouth, Stoke & West Brom beaten by lower league sides

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Millwall 3-0 AFC Bournemouth highlights

Premier League sides Bournemouth, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were knocked out of the FA Cup by lower league opposition in the third round.

A much-changed Bournemouth were beaten 3-0 by League One Millwall while Stoke lost 2-0 at home to Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Championship promotion hopefuls Derby.

Fancy a flavour of the FA Cup? Sign up for the 2017 FA People's Cup and take your chance to win tickets to the FA Cup final and achieve national five-a-side glory.

Two non-league sides will be in Monday's fourth-round draw after securing replays.

National League leaders Lincoln City came close to causing an FA Cup upset as two goals from former Derby striker Theo Robinson saw them 2-1 up at Ipswich before Tom Lawrence equalised late on.

Lincoln's league rivals Sutton also earned a replay as they draw 0-0 at home to League One AFC Wimbledon.

Defending FA Cup champions Manchester United beat Reading 4-0 in the early game to progress.

They were joined in the fourth round by Premier League title holders Leicester, who won 2-1 at Everton thanks to an Ahmed Musa double.

New Hull City head coach Marco Silva enjoyed a winning start to his career at the Tigers as they saw off Swansea 2-0 and Watford avoided an upset by overcoming Championship side Burton Albion 2-0.

Brentford came out on top of Saturday's highest-scoring game as the Championship outfit beat non-league Eastleigh 5-1.

Some empty seats, but non-league fans travel in numbers

Several thousand Hull City fans boycotted Saturday's game in protest against the running of the club.

A number of games featuring Premier League sides had low attendances as the top tier sides entered the competition.

A crowd of 6,608 watched Hull City versus Swansea at the KCOM Stadium, with 210 supporters making the trip from Wales.

At Norwich, who average 26,000 in the Championship, just over 12,000 watched the draw with Premier League side Southampton.

However, non-league fans eager to witness an FA Cup upset travelled in big numbers to games.

Seventh-tier Stourbridge went into the third round as the lowest-ranked side left in competition and took more than 2,000 supporters to Wycombe, where an Adebayo Akinfenwa late winner sent the League Two side through.

"The FA Cup win will make a difference," said Stourbridge manager Gary Hackett. "Financially, it will put the club in a very strong position, and I think people will remember this day for a long, long time - albeit in defeat."

Eastleigh, meanwhile, had more than 1,500 supporters at Brentford - just 500 fewer than the National League side averages for home games.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup heartbreak for non-league Stourbridge

When is the draw for the FA Cup fourth round?

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round takes place on Monday, 9 January at about 19:10 GMT.

It will be live on BBC Two and there will also be live text commentary on the BBC Sport website plus BBC Radio 5 live coverage.

The fourth-round ties will take place on the weekend starting on 28 January.

FA Cup third-round results:

West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City

Manchester United 4-0 Reading

Accrington Stanley 2-1 Luton Town

Barrow 0-2 Rochdale

Birmingham City 1-1 Newcastle United

Blackpool 0-0 Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 5-1 Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Everton 1-2 Leicester City

Huddersfield Town 4-0 Port Vale

Hull City 2-0 Swansea City

Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth

Norwich City 2-2 Southampton

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United 2-3 Oxford United

Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon

Watford 2-0 Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Derby County

Wigan Athletic 2-0 Nottingham Forest (15:00)

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge

Preston North End v Arsenal (17:30)