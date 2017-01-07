BBC Sport - FA Cup: Norwich 2-2 Southampton highlights

Highlights: Norwich 2-2 Southampton

Steven Naismith's injury-time header secures a replay for Championship side Norwich City against Southampton in the FA Cup third round.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.

Available to UK users only.

