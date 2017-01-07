BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sutton United 0-0 AFC Wimbledon highlights
Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-0 AFC Wimbledon
- From the section Football
National League side Sutton United hold League One Wimbledon to a 0-0 draw and force an FA Cup third-round replay.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
MATCH REPORT:
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired