BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney will break Manchester United goals record - Jose Mourinho
Rooney will be record goalscorer - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says "we know that Wayne Rooney will be the best scorer" for the club after the England captain equalled Sir Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record during their 4-0 victory against Reading in the FA Cup third round.
