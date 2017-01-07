BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City highlights
Highlights: Ipswich 2-2 Lincoln City
- From the section Football
Championship club Ipswich come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with National League side Lincoln in the third round of the FA Cup.
MATCH REPORT: Ipswich Town 2-2 Lincoln City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
