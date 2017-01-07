BBC Sport - FA Cup: Millwall 3-0 AFC Bournemouth highlights
Highlights: Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth
- From the section Football
League One Millwall produce an FA Cup third-round shock as they claim a deserved 3-0 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth.
MATCH REPORT:Millwall 3-0 AFC Bournemouth
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
