BBC Sport - FA Cup: Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge highlights
Highlights: Wycombe 2-1 Stourbridge
Adebayo Akinfenwa scores a late winner as League Two side Wycombe end seventh-tier Stourbridge's superb FA Cup run at the third-round stage.
MATCH REPORT:Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Stourbridge
