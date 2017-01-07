BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United 4-0 Reading highlights

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Wayne Rooney equals the club goalscoring record and Marcus Rashford scores twice as Manchester United comfortably beat Reading 4-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup third round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Reading

Video

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Video

Al-Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Video

Rooney will be record goalscorer - Mourinho

Video

Rooney in one word - fans' verdict

Video

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Video

Focus goes behind-the-scenes at Lincoln City

Video

Result has made Man City believers - Guardiola

Video

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Video

Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Video

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Video

Farah wants to leave track at the top

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired