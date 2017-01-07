BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ali Al Habsi's shocking mistake gifts Marcus Rashford goal
Al Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error
- From the section Football
Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi makes a shocking mistake to gift Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford a second goal during the Red Devils' 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Old Trafford.
