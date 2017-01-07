BBC Sport - FA Cup: Ali Al Habsi's shocking mistake gifts Marcus Rashford goal

Al Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Reading goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi makes a shocking mistake to gift Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford a second goal during the Red Devils' 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Old Trafford.

WATCH MORE: Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Top videos

Video

Al Habsi's 'comical' goalkeeping error

Video

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Video

Rooney in one word - fans' verdict

Video

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Video

Focus goes behind-the-scenes at Lincoln City

Video

Result has made Man City believers - Guardiola

Video

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Video

Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Video

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Video

Farah wants to leave track at the top

Video

Five great shots as Wolves beat Sharks

Video

Are you up for a People's Cup challenge?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired