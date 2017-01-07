BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United scoring record in FA Cup

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Wayne Rooney scores his 249th Manchester United goal during the Red Devils' FA Cup third round match against Reading to equal Bobby Charlton's all-time goal-scoring record for the club.

Listen to live commentary of Manchester United v Reading on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app

Top videos

Video

Rooney equals Man Utd goals record

Video

Focus goes behind-the-scenes at Lincoln City

Video

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Video

Rooney in one word - fans verdict

Video

Result has made Man City believers - Guardiola

Video

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Video

Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Video

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Video

Farah wants to leave track at the top

Video

Five great shots as Wolves beat Sharks

Video

Are you up for a People's Cup challenge?

Video

No good bids for Schneiderlin & Depay - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired