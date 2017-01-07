BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney equals Manchester United scoring record in FA Cup
Rooney equals Man Utd goals record
- From the section Football
Wayne Rooney scores his 249th Manchester United goal during the Red Devils' FA Cup third round match against Reading to equal Bobby Charlton's all-time goal-scoring record for the club.
