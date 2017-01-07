Injured Amrabat ruled out of Morocco's Nations Cup campaign

Watford winger Nordin Amrabat will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Morocco international Nordin Amrabat has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

The Watford winger will be replaced in the Morocco squad for the Nations Cup by Omar El Kaddouri, the Morocco Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

Amrabat, 29, limped off in the second half of last Sunday's 4-1 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament which starts on 14 January.

The 26-year-old Belgian-born El Kaddouri comes into coach Herve Renard's 23-man squad which was announced on Wednesday.

El Kaddouri has won 22 caps for Morocco, having first made his debut in 2013.

Morocco open their Nations Cup campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group C in Oyem on 16 January.

They have a warm-up international against Finland in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.