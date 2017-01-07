Martin Reagan: Former England Women coach dies aged 92

Martin Reagan coached the England Women's team throughout the 1980s

Former England Women boss Martin Reagan has died at the age of 92.

He coached the national side from 1979 to 1990, taking charge of 96 matches.

Born in Newcastle, Reagan played as a winger for York, Hull, Middlesbrough, Shrewsbury Town, Portsmouth and Norwich before taking up coaching.

England's assistant coach Marieanne Spacey said on Twitter: "Martin Reagan, my first England Women's coach. A gentleman who everyone that came into contact with him walked away smiling."

During his tenure, Reagan handed debuts to former striker Spacey as well as Hope Powell - who went on to manage England.