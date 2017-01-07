Tiago Ilori: Liverpool defender to have medical with Reading
- From the section Football
Liverpool have given permission for defender Tiago Ilori to have a medical at Championship side Reading.
The two clubs are understood to have agreed a £3.75m fee for the 23-year-old, who has represented Portugal at youth level.
London-born Ilori joined Liverpool for £7m from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 but has made only three FA Cup appearances
He has had loan spells at Aston Villa and Bordeaux, where he scored one goal in 14 games for the Ligue 1 side.