Scottish Gossip: Dembele, Armstrong, Snodgrass, Rhodes, Toral

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Moussa Dembele does not want to leave Celtic in January, despite West Ham's reported £20m bid for the 20-year-old French striker. (Daily Mail)

Dembele has promised he will not pine for a move in the current transfer window. (Sun)

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has tweeted to say the Insider column will be removed from the Hammers official website after it hinted the club had a £20m bid for Dembele rejected by Celtic. (Squawka)

Dembele has scored 19 goals since joining Celtic in July

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov insists Celtic should cash in on Dembele but not accept less than £25m for the France Under-21 international. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Petrov believes Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong, 24, is a £20m player. (National)

Kouassi Eboue - a prospective signing from Krasnodar - flew out to Dubai with Celtic on Friday but the 19-year-old midfielder will not train with the squad until a work permit has been granted. (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are ready to rival West Ham for Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass, with the Scotland international, 29, expected to cost up to £9m. (Guardian)

Moult has been on target 11 times for Well, having joined in June

Meanwhile, Palace manager Sam Allardyce is plotting a £500,000 bid for Motherwell forward Louis Moult, 24. (Daily Star)

Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes, 26, could leave Middlesbrough following the arrival of Rudy Gestede. (Sky Sports)

Goalkeeper and Scotland cap Matt Gilks, 34, is ready to leave Rangers after growing frustrated at a lack of games. (Sun)

Ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo has urged fellow Spaniard Jon Toral, 21, to move to Ibrox, with the midfielder a reported target for manager Mark Warburton. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock are close to signing Celtic defender Eoghan O'Connell, 21, on loan. (Scotsman)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend has taken exception to teams circling 24-year-old Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, saying: "If clubs are speaking to our players when they have still got 18 months of contract left it is not right." (Scotsman)

And Townsend has called on World Rugby to clamp down on such approaches. (Herald)