Dundee United 3-3 Queen of the South

Dundee United salvaged a point from 3-1 down but still slipped six points behind Championship leaders Hibernian.

Simon Murray's strong run and finish gave the hosts an early lead, but Queen of the South responded impressively.

Stephen Dobbie's 18th goal of the season levelled it and Joe Thomson's low drive put the visitors ahead.

Another loanee, Dom Thomas, sent a powerful strike into the top corner before Scott Fraser gave United hope, and Murray's second clinched a point.

United boss Ray McKinnon spoke ahead of the game about how much they missed the pace and power of Murray in the 3-0 loss to Hibernian and it took the striker just four minutes to make his mark.

Collecting the ball midway inside the Queens half, he clipped the ball over the advancing Andy Dowie before firing a right-foot effort into the roof of the net for his 10th goal of the season.

There was a huge let off-for the visitors when Dowie appeared to tug the shirt of Thomas Mikkelsen when he was clear on goal but the incident was missed by three officials, much to the dismay of the home support.

Queens made the most of their good fortune just before the half-hour. Danny Carmichael clipped the ball across goal where Dobbie showed great composure to fire home beyond Cammy Bell.

Queens keeper Lee Robinson made two great stops from Murray and Tony Andreu before the visitors took the lead seven minutes into the second half.

Dobbie provided the pass for Thomson, on loan from Celtic, to drill the ball through Bell's legs.

Gary Naismith's side doubled their advantage when Thomas, on loan from Motherwell, drifted in from the right hand side before drilling the ball high into the roof of the net.

United substitute Tope Obadeyi was introduced and his impact was almost instantaneous.

The 27-year-old chased a lost cause and crossed the ball into the box for Fraser to volley home left-footed from 12 yards.

Then with less than two minutes left, Obadeyi provided the pass for Murray to tap home from close range to set up a grandstand finish.

Both teams had chances in the closing stages with John Rankin firing over for Queens and United's Lewis Toshney seeing a header saved by Lee Robinson at the end of a dramatic afternoon on Tayside.

What the managers said

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon: "We should have turned the screw after the great start we had but we gave away three goals that were all avoidable.

"I had seven or eight players not at the races and that is disappointing.

"We've kept our unbeaten run at home together but that's all I can take from the game. I don't know if the players are feeling sorry for themselves since we're going through a phase when things aren't quite going for us, so we need to dig in.

"We could do with the boost a fresh face can bring and I'm looking to strengthen from middle to front."

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "Mixed emotions. We got off to a poor start. The first 10 minutes and the last 10 minutes of the first half belonged to Dundee United. The middle part was us.

"The second half going forward we were different class. They get a goal out of nothing and you know that for the last 10 minutes, they're going to come at you.

"I'm disappointed for the players that they never held on. We have to learn that if we're in that position again, you have to take the hurt that we're feeling today and not let a two-goal lead slip away."