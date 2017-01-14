Match ends, Swansea City 0, Arsenal 4.
Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal
-
- From the section Football
Arsenal returned to the top four with a handsome victory at Swansea City, consigning Paul Clement to a demoralising defeat in his first Premier League game in charge of the hosts.
Having initially been frustrated by their opponents, the Gunners led at half-time thanks to Olivier Giroud's powerful, close-range finish.
Alex Iwobi's strike looped in via a big deflection off Jack Cork to double their advantage, and Kyle Naughton scored a second Swansea own goal when he turned another Iwobi shot into his own net.
Alexis Sanchez completed the rout to lift Arsenal up to third in the table, while Hull's win over Bournemouth means Swansea return to the bottom of the table.
Despite some encouraging signs early in the game, this was a stark reminder to former Bayern Munich assistant manager Clement of the enormous task he faces to steer the Swans to safety.
By contrast, the ruthless nature of Arsenal's display - particularly in an extremely one-sided second half - will surely give Arsene Wenger renewed hope of mounting a serious title challenge.
Arsenal ease their away-day blues
The Gunners' bid for a first title since 2004 had stuttered lately, largely due to an away record of one point from their past three Premier League matches on the road.
Although they started slowly against the high-pressing Swans, the visitors settled thanks to a goal from an increasingly reliable source.
Giroud started this game with 12 goals from his past 17 shots on target, and the France striker was clinical with his first effort on this occasion, seizing on Mesut Ozil's blocked header and firing the ball into the roof of the net from six yards.
Arsenal took control from that point and a period of concerted pressure early in the second half saw the floodgates open.
There was an element of luck about the second and third goals, but they were no more than the Gunners deserved for their dominance of possession and inventive use of it around the Swansea penalty area.
The irrepressible Sanchez finally got in on the act after 73 minutes, volleying in from close range to score his 21st goal in 32 Premier League appearances.
Clement's tall order
There was a certain symmetry to Clement's first league game in charge, coming as it did against an Arsenal side who had beaten Swansea 3-2 at the start of his predecessor Bob Bradley's short tenure.
One of Clement's priorities is to improve the Swans' defence - the most porous in the top flight - and the way his players shackled Arsenal early on with their high pressing was encouraging.
But after falling behind, the home side simply collapsed.
They were slack in their marking and slow to react to the Gunners' movement, summed up by the space in which Sanchez found himself in the Swansea box when he scored the fourth.
Swansea find themselves back at the bottom of the table and with a tough run of fixtures to come - Liverpool and Manchester City are two of their next three opponents.
The threat of relegation is as startling a reality as ever.
Man of the match - Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
More to follow.
Line-ups
Swansea
- 1Fabianski
- 26Naughton
- 33Fernandez
- 6Mawson
- 35Kingsley
- 4Ki Sung-yuengBooked at 43mins
- 24CorkSubstituted forMcBurnieat 71'minutes
- 12DyerSubstituted forFerat 55'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 23Sigurdsson
- 15Routledge
- 9LlorenteSubstituted forBastónat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5van der Hoorn
- 8Fer
- 10Bastón
- 13Nordfeldt
- 22Rangel
- 56Fulton
- 62McBurnie
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 5Gabriel
- 20Mustafi
- 6Koscielny
- 18Monreal
- 8Ramsey
- 29Xhaka
- 17Iwobi
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
- 7SánchezSubstituted forWelbeckat 79'minutes
- 12GiroudSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Pérez
- 13Ospina
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 16Holding
- 23Welbeck
- 31Reine-Adelaide
- 55Maitland-Niles
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 20,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Arsenal 4.
Attempt missed. Borja Bastón (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a cross.
Foul by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).
Borja Bastón (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Bastón.
Offside, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Borja Bastón is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Gabriel (Arsenal).
Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lucas Pérez replaces Mesut Özil.
Booking
Leroy Fer (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Swansea City).
Goal!
Goal! Swansea City 0, Arsenal 4. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Oliver McBurnie replaces Jack Cork.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Borja Bastón replaces Fernando Llorente.
Attempt missed. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Own Goal by Kyle Naughton, Swansea City. Swansea City 0, Arsenal 3.
Attempt missed. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Federico Fernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fernando Llorente following a corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen Kingsley (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Olivier Giroud because of an injury.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.