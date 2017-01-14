Premier League
Watford0Middlesbrough0

Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Watford
There was a mosaic in tribute to Graham Taylor before kick-off

Watford and Middlesbrough played out an uninspiring goalless draw as Hornets fans paid tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died earlier this week.

After a first half that only had three shots - the lowest in any match in the Premier League this season - Watford created the best chances in the second period.

On-loan substitute Tom Cleverley hit the post late on, Etienne Capoue shot over and Abdoulaye Doucoure headed wide on an emotional afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Middlesbrough's best chance fell to debutant Rudy Gestede, but he shot narrowly over.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Watford

  • 1GomesSubstituted forPantilimonat 66'minutes
  • 4Kaboul
  • 5Prödl
  • 3BritosBooked at 90mins
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Capoue
  • 11BehramiSubstituted forCleverleyat 77'minutes
  • 25HolebasSubstituted forZuñigaat 89'minutes
  • 16Doucouré
  • 9DeeneyBooked at 90mins
  • 33OkakaBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 8Cleverley
  • 15Cathcart
  • 18Zuñiga
  • 19Sinclair
  • 23Watson
  • 24Ighalo
  • 30Pantilimon

Middlesbrough

  • 26Valdés
  • 5Bernardo
  • 25Chambers
  • 6Gibson
  • 14de Roon
  • 2FabioBooked at 90mins
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 34Forshaw
  • 3Friend
  • 10Negredo
  • 18StuaniSubstituted forGestedeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Clayton
  • 11Fischer
  • 12Guzan
  • 19Downing
  • 22Fry
  • 29Gestede
  • 37Traoré
Referee:
Jonathan Moss
Attendance:
20,659

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Watford 0, Middlesbrough 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Watford 0, Middlesbrough 0.

Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefano Okaka (Watford).

Booking

Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Troy Deeney (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Miguel Britos (Watford).

Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a cross.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by George Friend.

Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).

Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Juan Zuñiga replaces José Holebas.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Prödl (Watford) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a cross.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.

Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a cross.

Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Younes Kaboul (Watford).

Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough).

Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Tom Cleverley (Watford) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Stefano Okaka (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

Stefano Okaka (Watford) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Valon Behrami.

Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough).

Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Kabasele with a cross.

Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Younes Kaboul (Watford).

Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).

Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by George Friend.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Costel Pantilimon replaces Heurelho Gomes because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Cristhian Stuani.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2016132749
2Tottenham2113622945
3Arsenal2113532644
4Liverpool2013522544
5Man City2013341942
6Man Utd2011631239
7Everton20866530
8West Brom21858029
9Stoke21768-627
10Burnley218211-826
11Bournemouth217410-725
12West Ham217410-925
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford216510-1323
15Leicester20569-721
16Middlesbrough21489-520
17Crystal Palace214413-1016
18Hull214413-2516
19Sunderland214314-2015
20Swansea214314-2615
View full Premier League table

