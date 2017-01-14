Match ends, Watford 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Watford and Middlesbrough played out an uninspiring goalless draw as Hornets fans paid tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died earlier this week.
After a first half that only had three shots - the lowest in any match in the Premier League this season - Watford created the best chances in the second period.
On-loan substitute Tom Cleverley hit the post late on, Etienne Capoue shot over and Abdoulaye Doucoure headed wide on an emotional afternoon at Vicarage Road.
Middlesbrough's best chance fell to debutant Rudy Gestede, but he shot narrowly over.
Line-ups
Watford
- 1GomesSubstituted forPantilimonat 66'minutes
- 4Kaboul
- 5Prödl
- 3BritosBooked at 90mins
- 27Kabasele
- 29Capoue
- 11BehramiSubstituted forCleverleyat 77'minutes
- 25HolebasSubstituted forZuñigaat 89'minutes
- 16Doucouré
- 9DeeneyBooked at 90mins
- 33OkakaBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 8Cleverley
- 15Cathcart
- 18Zuñiga
- 19Sinclair
- 23Watson
- 24Ighalo
- 30Pantilimon
Middlesbrough
- 26Valdés
- 5Bernardo
- 25Chambers
- 6Gibson
- 14de Roon
- 2FabioBooked at 90mins
- 7Leadbitter
- 34Forshaw
- 3Friend
- 10Negredo
- 18StuaniSubstituted forGestedeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Clayton
- 11Fischer
- 12Guzan
- 19Downing
- 22Fry
- 29Gestede
- 37Traoré
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 20,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Middlesbrough 0.
Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefano Okaka (Watford).
Booking
Fabio (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Troy Deeney (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Miguel Britos (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Britos (Watford).
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a cross.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by George Friend.
Foul by Fabio (Middlesbrough).
Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Juan Zuñiga replaces José Holebas.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Prödl (Watford) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Etienne Capoue with a cross.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adam Forshaw with a cross.
Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Younes Kaboul (Watford).
Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough).
Sebastian Prödl (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Etienne Capoue (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Tom Cleverley (Watford) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Stefano Okaka (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Stefano Okaka (Watford) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Valon Behrami.
Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Attempt missed. Abdoulaye Doucouré (Watford) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Kabasele with a cross.
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Younes Kaboul (Watford).
Foul by Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough).
Etienne Capoue (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by George Friend.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Costel Pantilimon replaces Heurelho Gomes because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rudy Gestede replaces Cristhian Stuani.