Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough

There was a mosaic in tribute to Graham Taylor before kick-off

Watford and Middlesbrough played out an uninspiring goalless draw as Hornets fans paid tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died earlier this week.

After a first half that only had three shots - the lowest in any match in the Premier League this season - Watford created the best chances in the second period.

On-loan substitute Tom Cleverley hit the post late on, Etienne Capoue shot over and Abdoulaye Doucoure headed wide on an emotional afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Middlesbrough's best chance fell to debutant Rudy Gestede, but he shot narrowly over.

