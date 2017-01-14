West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Premier League
Andy Carroll scored with a stunning volley as West Ham beat Crystal Palace at London Stadium.

The England international met Michail Antonio's cross in mid-air to hit a left-footed effort that tore past Eagles keeper Wayne Hennessey to make it 2-0.

Sofiane Feghouli had put the hosts ahead from close range earlier in the second half for his first Premier League goal.

Manuel Lanzini sealed victory late on with a sublime chip over the advancing Hennessey to leave Palace boss Sam Allardyce still searching for his first win.

The result moved West Ham up into 12th place, while Palace only stay out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Palace had looked comfortable in the first half, but they did not force West Ham keeper Darren Randolph into making a meaningful save until the dying minutes of the match.

Bilic's tweak puts Payet out of the picture

Much of the build-up to this match had revolved around West Ham's Dimitri Payet, who manager Slaven Bilic had revealed "does not want to play" for the club any more.

Bilic omitted the French midfielder from his matchday squad altogether, and his side looked to be lacking the kind of spark needed to break down a resilient Palace defence.

But a tactical switch from the Hammers boss, which saw Sam Byram replace Angelo Ogbonna at half-time, reaped dividends with a host of chances coming thanks to the rejigged 4-4-2 formation.

Antonio menaced the Palace backline throughout the second half, and Lanzini popped up where Payet may have been had he played, but the errant midfielder will have slipped out of many minds following this fine second-half display by Bilic's side.

