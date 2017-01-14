Match ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace
-
Andy Carroll scored with a stunning volley as West Ham beat Crystal Palace at London Stadium.
The England international met Michail Antonio's cross in mid-air to hit a left-footed effort that tore past Eagles keeper Wayne Hennessey to make it 2-0.
Sofiane Feghouli had put the hosts ahead from close range earlier in the second half for his first Premier League goal.
Manuel Lanzini sealed victory late on with a sublime chip over the advancing Hennessey to leave Palace boss Sam Allardyce still searching for his first win.
The result moved West Ham up into 12th place, while Palace only stay out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Palace had looked comfortable in the first half, but they did not force West Ham keeper Darren Randolph into making a meaningful save until the dying minutes of the match.
Bilic's tweak puts Payet out of the picture
Much of the build-up to this match had revolved around West Ham's Dimitri Payet, who manager Slaven Bilic had revealed "does not want to play" for the club any more.
Bilic omitted the French midfielder from his matchday squad altogether, and his side looked to be lacking the kind of spark needed to break down a resilient Palace defence.
But a tactical switch from the Hammers boss, which saw Sam Byram replace Angelo Ogbonna at half-time, reaped dividends with a host of chances coming thanks to the rejigged 4-4-2 formation.
Antonio menaced the Palace backline throughout the second half, and Lanzini popped up where Payet may have been had he played, but the errant midfielder will have slipped out of many minds following this fine second-half display by Bilic's side.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 19Collins
- 2Reid
- 21OgbonnaSubstituted forByramat 45'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 30AntonioSubstituted forFletcherat 89'minutes
- 16NobleBooked at 34mins
- 14Obiang
- 3Cresswell
- 10LanziniBooked at 87minsSubstituted forFernandesat 87'minutes
- 7Feghouli
- 9CarrollBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 22Byram
- 24Fletcher
- 28Calleri
- 31Fernandes
- 35Oxford
- 36Quina
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 5Tomkins
- 6Dann
- 27Delaney
- 2WardBooked at 90mins
- 18McArthurSubstituted forLee Chung-yongat 70'minutes
- 16LedleyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forSchluppat 81'minutes
- 10TownsendSubstituted forRemyat 70'minutes
- 7Cabaye
- 42Puncheon
- 17C Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 4Flamini
- 8Remy
- 14Lee Chung-yong
- 19Fryers
- 31Schlupp
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 56,984
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0.
Attempt blocked. Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Byram (West Ham United).
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Foul by Yohan Cabaye (Crystal Palace).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Sam Byram (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ashley Fletcher replaces Michail Antonio.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Yohan Cabaye tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Booking
Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Crystal Palace 0. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio following a fast break.
James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).
Foul by Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace).
Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces Joe Ledley.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 2, Crystal Palace 0. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Attempt missed. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Puncheon.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Mark Noble.
Hand ball by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Lee Chung-yong replaces James McArthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Loïc Remy replaces Andros Townsend.
Booking
Sam Byram (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Sofiane Feghouli (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro Obiang.
Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace).