Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City

Marko Arnautovic scored his first Premier League brace since 27 February 2016

Sunderland remain in the relegation zone following a sixth Premier League home defeat after Marko Arnautovic's two goals helped Stoke City to victory.

The Potters stunned the hosts with three goals in 19 first-half minutes, Arnautovic scoring his first at the second attempt after Vito Mannone had saved his initial shot.

Austria international Arnautovic's composed finish doubled the lead before Peter Crouch's header from Charlie Adam's cross made it 3-0.

Sunderland got a goal back when Jermain Defoe beat Lee Grant with his first chance after Donald Love's long pass.

However, David Moyes' side were second best throughout and remain in trouble in the bottom three.

Sunderland's day went from bad to worse when team-mates Patrick van Aanholt and Adnan Januzaj argued with one another on the pitch in the closing stages.

Will Moyes strengthen his defence?

There were few home fans left inside the Stadium of Light when Mike Dean signalled the end of a game Stoke won with the aid of more poor Sunderland defending.

The Black Cats have managed just two top-flight clean sheets this season and they found themselves behind after just 15 minutes.

Arnautovic was unmarked for both his goals while Crouch took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Vito Mannone to nod his 99th Premier League goal.

All the talk in the build-up had been about Moyes trying to keep Defoe from the clutches of Sunderland's Premier League rivals during the January transfer window.

Yet the Sunderland boss needs to shore up his defence to stand any chance of staying up.

With money tight at Sunderland, it remains to be seen if he will be able to find a solution to his side's woeful defensive record before the window closes.

