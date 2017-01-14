Match ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 3.
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
-
- From the section Football
Sunderland remain in the relegation zone following a sixth Premier League home defeat after Marko Arnautovic's two goals helped Stoke City to victory.
The Potters stunned the hosts with three goals in 19 first-half minutes, Arnautovic scoring his first at the second attempt after Vito Mannone had saved his initial shot.
Austria international Arnautovic's composed finish doubled the lead before Peter Crouch's header from Charlie Adam's cross made it 3-0.
Sunderland got a goal back when Jermain Defoe beat Lee Grant with his first chance after Donald Love's long pass.
However, David Moyes' side were second best throughout and remain in trouble in the bottom three.
Sunderland's day went from bad to worse when team-mates Patrick van Aanholt and Adnan Januzaj argued with one another on the pitch in the closing stages.
Relive the action from the Stadium of Light
Reaction from Saturday's Premier League games
Will Moyes strengthen his defence?
There were few home fans left inside the Stadium of Light when Mike Dean signalled the end of a game Stoke won with the aid of more poor Sunderland defending.
The Black Cats have managed just two top-flight clean sheets this season and they found themselves behind after just 15 minutes.
Arnautovic was unmarked for both his goals while Crouch took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Vito Mannone to nod his 99th Premier League goal.
All the talk in the build-up had been about Moyes trying to keep Defoe from the clutches of Sunderland's Premier League rivals during the January transfer window.
Yet the Sunderland boss needs to shore up his defence to stand any chance of staying up.
With money tight at Sunderland, it remains to be seen if he will be able to find a solution to his side's woeful defensive record before the window closes.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1Mannone
- 22Love
- 16O'Shea
- 5DjilobodjiBooked at 62mins
- 3van AanholtBooked at 72mins
- 8Rodwell
- 4Denayer
- 9Borini
- 44JanuzajBooked at 90mins
- 7Larsson
- 18Defoe
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 12Mika
- 21Manquillo
- 29Asoro
- 35Maja
- 39Honeyman
- 40Embleton
Stoke
- 33Grant
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 15Martins Indi
- 3Pieters
- 6Whelan
- 16AdamBooked at 56minsSubstituted forAfellayat 68'minutes
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forNgoyat 89'minutes
- 4Allen
- 10Arnautovic
- 25Crouch
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 5Muniesa
- 14Afellay
- 21Imbula
- 24Given
- 42Taylor
- 45Ngoy
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 42,722
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Stoke City 3.
Booking
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Crouch with a headed pass.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Sunderland).
Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Sunderland. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Patrick van Aanholt is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Jason Denayer (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Julien Ngoy replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Foul by Jermain Defoe (Sunderland).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermain Defoe.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Sunderland).
Glen Johnson (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).
Attempt blocked. Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Martins Indi (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Jason Denayer (Sunderland) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Hand ball by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Offside, Sunderland. Jason Denayer tries a through ball, but Jermain Defoe is caught offside.
Foul by Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland).
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland).
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Papy Djilobodji (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Ibrahim Afellay replaces Charlie Adam.
Offside, Sunderland. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Adnan Januzaj is caught offside.