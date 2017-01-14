Premier League
Burnley 1-0 Southampton

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Joey Barton
Joey Barton came on in the 73rd minute and scored in the 78th

Substitute Joey Barton scored the second-half winner on his league return for Burnley, who saw off Southampton in a tight contest at Turf Moor.

The 34-year-old had only been on the field for five minutes when he fired in a low 25-yard free-kick which took a deflection before beating keeper Fraser Forster.

Southampton were the bigger threat for most of the match, and the Clarets also had Tom Heaton to thank for their eighth home league win of the season.

The England keeper had to be alert to pat down James Ward-Prowse's first-half header, and then in the closing moments made two outstanding one-handed saves to deny ex-Claret Jay Rodriguez and Josh Sims.

For Saints, who slip to 13th, it was fourth consecutive loss in the Premier League; Burnley climb to 10th after a third win in four.

Burnley rely on rearguard

Burnley could be considered lucky to come away with all three points. They were weak in attack and had three shots on target in the entire match, with only Barton's deflected strike troubling Forster.

Without the disciplined defending and brilliant keeping of Heaton, Southampton might have ended their streak of three matches without a win.

Defender Ben Mee was on hand to clear off the line from Dusan Tadic and Jeff Hendrick placed his body in front of a fierce Shane Long effort that appeared goalbound.

And when the backline was beaten, Heaton was a brick wall as the last man. He reacted quickly to block Ward-Prowse's header before making two superb diving stops to prevent Rodriguez and then Sims, with the follow-up, from equalising. The second save was truly exceptional.

With 24 points from a possible 36 at home, Burnley are 10 points clear of the bottom three and appear a good bet to avoid a relegation battle.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Burnley

  • 1Heaton
  • 2Lowton
  • 5Keane
  • 6Mee
  • 23Ward
  • 21Boyd
  • 8MarneyBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBartonat 73'minutes
  • 13Hendrick
  • 16DefourSubstituted forVokesat 74'minutes
  • 10Barnes
  • 7GraySubstituted forTarkowskiat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Flanagan
  • 9Vokes
  • 11Kightly
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Barton
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 27Darikwa

Southampton

  • 1Forster
  • 2Soares
  • 3YoshidaBooked at 23mins
  • 17van Dijk
  • 21Bertrand
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 14RomeuBooked at 68mins
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 22RedmondSubstituted forSimsat 80'minutes
  • 7Long
  • 11TadicSubstituted forRodriguezat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Clasie
  • 9Rodriguez
  • 15Martina
  • 18Reed
  • 24Stephens
  • 28Taylor
  • 39Sims
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
20,254

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home9
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Burnley 1, Southampton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Southampton 0.

Attempt missed. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Sims with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Boyd.

Attempt saved. Josh Sims (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Virgil van Dijk with a headed pass.

Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Vokes (Burnley).

Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by George Boyd.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. James Tarkowski replaces Andre Gray.

Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andre Gray following a set piece situation.

Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

Joey Barton (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Lowton (Burnley).

Attempt saved. Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jay Rodriguez (Southampton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Josh Sims replaces Nathan Redmond.

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Boyd (Burnley).

Goal!

Goal! Burnley 1, Southampton 0. Joey Barton (Burnley) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Sam Vokes replaces Steven Defour.

Substitution

Substitution, Burnley. Joey Barton replaces Dean Marney.

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeff Hendrick (Burnley).

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cédric Soares with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by George Boyd.

Virgil van Dijk (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Barnes (Burnley).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Jay Rodriguez replaces Dusan Tadic.

Booking

Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.

Attempt saved. Steven Defour (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeff Hendrick.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2016132749
2Tottenham2113622945
3Arsenal2113532644
4Liverpool2013522544
5Man City2013341942
6Man Utd2011631239
7Everton20866530
8West Brom21858029
9Stoke21768-627
10Burnley218211-826
11Bournemouth217410-725
12West Ham217410-925
13Southampton21669-724
14Watford216510-1323
15Leicester20569-721
16Middlesbrough21489-520
17Crystal Palace214413-1016
18Hull214413-2516
19Sunderland214314-2015
20Swansea214314-2615
View full Premier League table

