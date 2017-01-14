Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth

Abel Hernandez's goals were his third and fourth of the season in all competitions

New boss Marco Silva guided Hull City to victory in his first Premier League match as the Tigers moved off the foot of the table with an impressive performance against Bournemouth.

Abel Hernandez was the hero for the hosts, scoring twice on his first start since injuring his groin against Southampton on 6 November.

That result against the Saints was the final league victory under Silva's predecessor Mike Phelan, who was dismissed on 3 January with the team bottom of the league.

Hull have now won twice in three games under former Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon boss Silva, having beaten Swansea in the FA Cup third round a week ago.

Tyrone Mings' own goal added gloss to the scoreline for Hull, who took a long time to grow into the match after falling behind to Junior Stanislas' third-minute penalty - the 10th the Tigers have conceded in 21 games this season.

Bournemouth have now shipped nine goals in three games in all competitions, and drop to 11th place after their 10th defeat of the campaign.

More to follow.