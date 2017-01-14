Match ends, Hull City 3, Bournemouth 1.
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
New boss Marco Silva guided Hull City to victory in his first Premier League match as the Tigers moved off the foot of the table with an impressive performance against Bournemouth.
Abel Hernandez was the hero for the hosts, scoring twice on his first start since injuring his groin against Southampton on 6 November.
That result against the Saints was the final league victory under Silva's predecessor Mike Phelan, who was dismissed on 3 January with the team bottom of the league.
Hull have now won twice in three games under former Olympiakos and Sporting Lisbon boss Silva, having beaten Swansea in the FA Cup third round a week ago.
Tyrone Mings' own goal added gloss to the scoreline for Hull, who took a long time to grow into the match after falling behind to Junior Stanislas' third-minute penalty - the 10th the Tigers have conceded in 21 games this season.
Bournemouth have now shipped nine goals in three games in all competitions, and drop to 11th place after their 10th defeat of the campaign.
Line-ups
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 5Maguire
- 21Dawson
- 6Davies
- 20Diomande
- 25MasonSubstituted forLivermoreat 86'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 11Clucas
- 3Robertson
- 10SnodgrassSubstituted forGoebelat 76'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forNiasseat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Livermore
- 17Weir
- 23Marshall
- 24Niasse
- 28Tymon
- 29Bowen
- 40Goebel
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 15SmithBooked at 60mins
- 3Cook
- 26Mings
- 11Daniels
- 6Surman
- 8Arter
- 19StanislasSubstituted forPughat 69'minutes
- 32Wilshere
- 24FraserSubstituted forKingat 55'minutes
- 9AfobeSubstituted forC Wilsonat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gosling
- 7Pugh
- 13C Wilson
- 14Smith
- 17King
- 23Federici
- 33Ibe
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 17,963
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Bournemouth 1.
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Evandro (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Oumar Niasse tries a through ball, but Adama Diomande is caught offside.
Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Callum Wilson is caught offside.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Joshua King (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Jake Livermore tries a through ball, but Oumar Niasse is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jake Livermore replaces Ryan Mason.
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evandro (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Oumar Niasse replaces Abel Hernández.
Attempt saved. Abel Hernández (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adama Diomande.
Foul by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).
Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Evandro replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth).
Robert Snodgrass (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tyrone Mings (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marc Pugh.
Attempt saved. Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Marc Pugh replaces Junior Stanislas.
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adama Diomande (Hull City).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Hull City).
Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Junior Stanislas is caught offside.
Jack Wilshere (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Goal!
Own Goal by Tyrone Mings, Bournemouth. Hull City 3, Bournemouth 1.