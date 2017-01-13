Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Gabon16:00Guinea-Bissau
Venue: Stade d'Angondjé

Gabon v Guinea-Bissau

Pierre_Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre_Emerick Aubameyang is Gabon's superstar player

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    TEAM NEWS

    Hosts Gabon will look to star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get their campaign off to a winning start.

    The striker has 20 goals in 22 games this season for Borussia Dortmund.

    Guinea-Bissau will hand a debut to Francisco Junior, who moved to Portugal as a child and only recently switched allegiance to the country of his birth.

    The former Everton youth midfielder is joined by two former Liverpool youth players in winger Toni Silva and defender Emmanuel Mendy.

    MATCH PREVIEW

    The first of 32 fixtures in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations brings together two countries who have never met before in a competitive match.

    Gabon are aiming aim to end a run of opening-match draws by hosts. South Africa were held by Cape Verde in 2013 and Equatorial Guinea by Congo-Brazzaville two years ago.

    Shock qualifiers and debutants Guinea-Bissau are hoping to continue their fairytale run.

    "We eliminated former champions Congo and Zambia (in qualifying) and can perform even better. The squad will work ceaselessly to achieve good results," said coach Baciro Cande.

    However, their last competitive match was four months ago and all of their squad are unknown beyond the borders of the former Portuguese colony

    Gabon's chances rest largely on the form of Aubameyang, who also has personal reasons to make a big impact at the finals.

    When the Panthers co-hosted the 2012 Cup of Nations with Equatorial Guinea, they were eliminated by Mali in the quarter-finals on penalties.

    Only one spot-kick in the shootout was missed and the culprit was Aubameyang. The striker wept as he left the Libreville pitch, saying "my people expected more from me. I am so disappointed to have let them down."

    Gabon played competitively only twice last year - failing to score in World Cup draws with Morocco and Mali - leaving Spanish coach Jose-Antonio Camacho in apprehensive mood.

    The former Real Madrid and Spain handler took charge only last month after underperforming Portuguese Jorge Costa was axed.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 14th January 2017

    View all Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Burkina Faso000000
    2Cameroon000000
    3Gabon000000
    4Guinea-Bissau000000

    B

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Algeria000000
    2Senegal000000
    3Tunisia000000
    4Zimbabwe000000

    C

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Congo DR000000
    2Ivory Coast000000
    3Morocco000000
    4Togo000000

    D

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Egypt000000
    2Ghana000000
    3Mali000000
    4Uganda000000
    View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

    Top Stories

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Back to Hockey at The Edge!

    Back to Hockey
    Get into golf

    Beginner Golf Coaching Session

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired