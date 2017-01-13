Gabon v Guinea-Bissau

Pierre_Emerick Aubameyang is Gabon's superstar player

How to follow: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Hosts Gabon will look to star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get their campaign off to a winning start.

The striker has 20 goals in 22 games this season for Borussia Dortmund.

Guinea-Bissau will hand a debut to Francisco Junior, who moved to Portugal as a child and only recently switched allegiance to the country of his birth.

The former Everton youth midfielder is joined by two former Liverpool youth players in winger Toni Silva and defender Emmanuel Mendy.

MATCH PREVIEW

The first of 32 fixtures in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations brings together two countries who have never met before in a competitive match.

Gabon are aiming aim to end a run of opening-match draws by hosts. South Africa were held by Cape Verde in 2013 and Equatorial Guinea by Congo-Brazzaville two years ago.

Shock qualifiers and debutants Guinea-Bissau are hoping to continue their fairytale run.

"We eliminated former champions Congo and Zambia (in qualifying) and can perform even better. The squad will work ceaselessly to achieve good results," said coach Baciro Cande.

However, their last competitive match was four months ago and all of their squad are unknown beyond the borders of the former Portuguese colony

Gabon's chances rest largely on the form of Aubameyang, who also has personal reasons to make a big impact at the finals.

When the Panthers co-hosted the 2012 Cup of Nations with Equatorial Guinea, they were eliminated by Mali in the quarter-finals on penalties.

Only one spot-kick in the shootout was missed and the culprit was Aubameyang. The striker wept as he left the Libreville pitch, saying "my people expected more from me. I am so disappointed to have let them down."

Gabon played competitively only twice last year - failing to score in World Cup draws with Morocco and Mali - leaving Spanish coach Jose-Antonio Camacho in apprehensive mood.

The former Real Madrid and Spain handler took charge only last month after underperforming Portuguese Jorge Costa was axed.