Burkina Faso v Cameroon

Jonathan Pitroipa was the star player of the 2013 Nations Cup

TEAM NEWS

Burkina Faso will look to their experienced players to help them make a good start in Group A.

Defender Bakary Kone, midfielder and captain Charles Kabore and attacker Jonathan Pitroipa have 173 caps between them and will be key figures.

Cameroon have been depleted by the absence of eight players, including Liverpool defender Joel Matip, who rejected their country's call.

Benjamin Moukandjo has been made the new skipper of the Indomitable Lions.

MATCH PREVIEW

The countries have met once before at the tournament when an Alphonse Tchami goal gave Cameroon a 1-0 win over hosts Burkina Faso in the 1998 opener.

Cameroon have won the competition four times, in 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002, while the closest Burkina Faso came to glory was finishing runners-up in 2013.

Both countries will be eager to improve on their showing at the last finals in 2015 when they exited at the group stage. Cameroon drew twice and lost one ,while Burkina Faso drew once and lost twice.

Cameroon's prospects have been hit by the loss of so many players. Two of the biggest names, Matip and Schalke striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, said their club careers took priority.

Coach Hugo Broos installed regular Lorient scorer Moukandjo as the new captain.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos: "It is always important to begin with a victory. When you win the first game you are 50% sure you will make it into the second round.

"It will be very difficult. Burkina Faso reached the final a few years ago and we must not underestimate them."