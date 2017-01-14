Cheltenham Town v Accrington Stanley
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|25
|16
|4
|5
|49
|32
|17
|52
|2
|Plymouth
|24
|15
|3
|6
|37
|25
|12
|48
|3
|Carlisle
|25
|12
|10
|3
|46
|35
|11
|46
|4
|Portsmouth
|25
|12
|6
|7
|38
|25
|13
|42
|5
|Wycombe
|24
|12
|5
|7
|32
|26
|6
|41
|6
|Colchester
|25
|11
|6
|8
|40
|30
|10
|39
|7
|Barnet
|25
|10
|9
|6
|36
|34
|2
|39
|8
|Luton
|24
|10
|8
|6
|34
|22
|12
|38
|9
|Cambridge
|24
|11
|5
|8
|35
|26
|9
|38
|10
|Grimsby
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|28
|5
|36
|11
|Blackpool
|24
|9
|7
|8
|36
|25
|11
|34
|12
|Exeter
|24
|10
|3
|11
|33
|27
|6
|33
|13
|Stevenage
|25
|10
|3
|12
|38
|40
|-2
|33
|14
|Mansfield
|25
|8
|9
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|33
|15
|Crawley
|24
|9
|5
|10
|30
|38
|-8
|32
|16
|Yeovil
|24
|8
|6
|10
|25
|28
|-3
|30
|17
|Morecambe
|24
|9
|3
|12
|31
|42
|-11
|30
|18
|Crewe
|25
|6
|10
|9
|24
|34
|-10
|28
|19
|Hartlepool
|25
|6
|9
|10
|33
|43
|-10
|27
|20
|Accrington
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|31
|-8
|25
|21
|Leyton Orient
|25
|7
|4
|14
|27
|37
|-10
|25
|22
|Notts County
|25
|6
|4
|15
|28
|48
|-20
|22
|23
|Cheltenham
|24
|4
|9
|11
|24
|37
|-13
|21
|24
|Newport
|24
|4
|5
|15
|28
|44
|-16
|17
