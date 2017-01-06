Alan Curtis: Swansea City name club legend as loan player manager

Alan Curtis has been in caretaker charge of Swansea twice this season

Swansea City have named Alan Curtis as the club's first loan player manager.

New head coach Paul Clement had confirmed club legend and former caretaker boss Curtis would no longer be involved with the first team.

Curtis, 62, played more than 350 games for the Swans, has been caretaker manager three times and has also served the club as first-team coach.

The new role will see him monitor players from the first team and Under-23s on loan at other clubs.

Curtis will also assist the likes of scout Brian Flynn in the identification and recruitment of young players.

The Premier League has made the loan player manager's role a requirement for all clubs.

"I'm delighted to take up the new role," said Curtis.

"It was an opportunity I jumped at following very amicable discussions. It's a very important role and one that excites me."

Paul Clement (left) joined Curtis on the touchline during Swansea's win over Crystal Palace

Former Derby County boss Clement was appointed on Tuesday following the departure of Bob Bradley last week.

Curtis was in charge for the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, the day Clement's arrival was confirmed.

Ex-Wales international Curtis has held a number of coaching roles with Swansea, and was appointed first-team coach by Michael Laudrup - a role he subsequently kept under Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin and Bradley.

The former Leeds and Southampton forward has previously been assistant manager, youth team manager and Football in the Community officer at Swansea.

As a player he scored 32 goals during the club's promotion season in 1977-78 and was part of the team managed by John Toshack that won promotion to the old First Division in 1981.

"While Alan has stepped away from a direct first-team coaching role, we felt it was imperative we kept him as part of our footballing structure and have his presence around the club and training ground," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

"Not only does he have a wealth of knowledge and experience, he is respected throughout the game, not just in Swansea."

Swansea have had as many as 12 players out on loan at one time this season. Bafetimbi Gomis (Marseille), Franck Tabanou (Granada), Kyle Bartley (Leeds United), Matt Grimes (Leeds United), Marvin Emnes (Blackburn), Ryan Hedges (Yeovil) Liam Shepherd (Yeovil), Josh Vickers (Barnet) and Josh Sheehan (Newport) are currently on loan, while Connor Roberts (Bristol Rovers), Kenji Gorre (Northampton) and Adam King (Southend) have recently returned.