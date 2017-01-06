BBC Sport - West Ham 0-5 Man City: Bilic says Hammers' performance 'not good enough'
Hammers performance not good enough - Bilic
- From the section Football
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic says his side's performance "wasn't good enough" in the 5-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup third round.
