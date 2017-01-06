BBC Sport - West Ham 0-5 Man City: Pep Guardiola says result has made Blues believers
Result has made Man City believers - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United at the London Stadium will hopefully turn players and fans into "believers".
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 0-5 Manchester City
