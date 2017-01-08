BBC Sport - Scorcher's Spurs rap ahead of their FA Cup match against Aston Villa
Scorcher's Spurs rap for the FA Cup
Grime artist Scorcher performs a rap about his beloved Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa.
MATCH PREVIEW:
Watch live coverage of Tottenham v Aston Villa, Sunday 8 January, 15:35 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
