BBC Sport - Hull City: Is new manager Marco Silva the new Jose Mourinho?
Is Hull's Silva the new Mourinho?
- From the section Football
New Hull City manager Marco Silva responds to comparisons that he is similar to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and says his side needs "more confidence" if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
