BBC Sport - Hull City: Is new manager Marco Silva the new Jose Mourinho?

New Hull City manager Marco Silva responds to comparisons that he is similar to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, and says his side needs "more confidence" if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

READ MORE: Hull need miracle to survive - Silva

