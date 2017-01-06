BBC Sport - West Ham v Man City: Sergio Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Sergio Aguero turns home Yaya Toure's shot with a cheeky flick for Manchester City's fourth goal against West Ham in their FA Cup third-round tie at London Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead

Video

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Video

Toure penalty gives Man City the lead

Video

Froome calls for tighter TUE regulations

Video

No good bids for Schneiderlin & Depay - Mourinho

Video

Farah wants to leave track at the top

Video

Guardiola took pressure off me - Klopp

Video

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Video

Guardiola explains retirement comments

Video

Is Hull's Silva the new Mourinho?

Video

FA Cup still special - Cresswell

Video

Stam hoping for warm welcome at Old Trafford

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired