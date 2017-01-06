BBC Sport - West Ham v Man City: Sergio Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead
Aguero's cheeky flick gives Man City big lead
- From the section Football
Sergio Aguero turns home Yaya Toure's shot with a cheeky flick for Manchester City's fourth goal against West Ham in their FA Cup third-round tie at London Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City
