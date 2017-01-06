BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City highlights

Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0

Pep Guardiola's first taste of the FA Cup ends triumphantly as Manchester City thrash Premier League rivals West Ham 5-0 in the FA Cup third round at London Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City

