BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City highlights
Highlights: Man City thrash West Ham 5-0
- From the section Football
Pep Guardiola's first taste of the FA Cup ends triumphantly as Manchester City thrash Premier League rivals West Ham 5-0 in the FA Cup third round at London Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 0-5 Manchester City
