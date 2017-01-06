BBC Sport - West Ham v Man City: Yaya Toure penalty gives City the lead

Toure penalty gives Man City the lead

Yaya Toure's penalty gives Manchester City the lead after West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna fouls Pablo Zabaleta in their FA Cup third-round tie at London Stadium.

Follow live coverage of West Ham v Manchester City here.

Available to UK users only.

