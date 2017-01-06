BBC Sport - West Ham v Man City: Yaya Toure penalty gives City the lead
Toure penalty gives Man City the lead
- From the section Football
Yaya Toure's penalty gives Manchester City the lead after West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna fouls Pablo Zabaleta in their FA Cup third-round tie at London Stadium.
Follow live coverage of West Ham v Manchester City here.
Available to UK users only.
