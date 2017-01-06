BBC Sport - Football Focus for BBC World News

Football Focus for BBC World News

Dan Walker is joined by Kevin Kilbane for this week's Football Focus.

We hear from both of the da Silva twins before dropping down to seventh-tier Stourbridge in search of some FA Cup magic.

And after Dele Alli's double halted Chelsea's charge in the Premier League, he takes us through the lighter side of life at White Hart Lane.

Top Stories

