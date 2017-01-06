Tjaronn Chery: QPR to sell midfielder to Chinese club Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng

Tjaronn Chery scored 10 goals for QPR last season

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tjaronn Chery is set to leave the Championship club for a big-money move to China.

The Dutchman is preparing to transfer to Chinese Super League side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, with QPR boss Ian Holloway citing Chery's age as a factor in letting him leave Loftus Road.

"He's 28 now and when you get to 28 you need a really big contract," Holloway told BBC Radio London.

"Sometimes you're better off with people who really want to be here."

Chery joined Rangers from FC Groningen in July 2015 and has made 61 Championship appearances.

He has scored 14 goals for the R's, with 10 of them coming last season.

His contract is due to expire in 2018 and Rangers have held talks over a new deal.

Ian Holloway returned for a second spell as QPR manager in November

But with the club struggling in the bottom half of the Championship, Chery asked for a move and QPR opted to sell.

Holloway explained: "He came to us a couple of years ago and had high hopes of us getting into the play-offs.

"If we gave him another deal would I make him too comfortable?

"How much does he want it? And how old would he be by the end of that contract?

"Is that what we want? That's the difficult thing. He made the decision for me (by asking for a move).

"We've been talking to him about the possibility of getting him on a longer deal, but he'd heard about China and he needs to get as much as he can for his family while he can.

"He wanted to leave, so what could I say? Tjaronn wore the shirt with pride but he also knows what he's got to do for his family."