Hull City boss Marco Silva says club needs strengthening to pull off 'miracle'

New boss Marco Silva says Hull City need to strengthen their squad in January to perform the "miracle" of staying in the Premier League.

Silva, 39, was appointed until the end of the season on Thursday after Mike Phelan's sacking, with Hull bottom of the table on 13 points from 20 games.

"I have confidence in our players, but it's clear we need to improve our roster," said the Portuguese.

Hull host fellow strugglers Swansea in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"They say you need a lot of luck, you need a miracle to remain in the Premier League," added Silva.

"It's normal to say this, but sometimes miracles happen - maybe in May the miracle will happen. We'll see."

After Saturday's match with Swansea, the Tigers face Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final on 10 January before resuming league duties against Bournemouth on 14 January.

The club also rejected a bid from West Ham for top-scorer Robert Snodgrass on Friday, and made permanent midfielder Markus Henriksen's loan move from AZ Alkmaar.