BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Morgan Schneiderlin & Memphis Depay can leave

No good bids for Schneiderlin & Depay - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says no satisfactory bids have been received for Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay ahead of the FA Cup third round clash with Reading.

No good bids for Schneiderlin & Depay - Mourinho

