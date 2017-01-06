BBC Sport - Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Morgan Schneiderlin & Memphis Depay can leave
No good bids for Schneiderlin & Depay - Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says no satisfactory bids have been received for Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay ahead of the FA Cup third round clash with Reading.
