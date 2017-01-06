Robert Snodgrass: Hull City reject West Ham bid for midfielder

Robert Snodgrass
Robert Snodgrass has scored in both of Hull's last two games

Hull City have rejected a bid from West Ham for top scorer Robert Snodgrass.

BBC Radio Humberside understands that there are four Premier League teams interested in the 29-year-old midfielder.

The Scotland international has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

He was linked with a move away from the club in December before the club triggered a one-year contract extension, tying him to them until the end of the 2017-18 season.

