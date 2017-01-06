Man Utd: No acceptable bids for Morgan Schneiderlin or Memphis Depay - Mourinho

Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin have not appeared for Man Utd since November

Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will not be selected while their futures remain unresolved, manager Jose Mourinho says.

Everton hope to conclude a deal for Schneiderlin, 27, but United are yet to receive an acceptable bid for the midfielder, according to Mourinho.

"I will allow both of them to leave - if the right offer comes. Until this moment, no," said Mourinho.

"We don't have any offer that is close to the quality of the players we have."

The Red Devils host Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday and Mourinho said that "in normal conditions" the two players would have been named in his squad.

"But they aren't because we are waiting for something that a couple of weeks ago looked like 100% and at the moment looks like 0%," he added.

West Brom have had an offer of £15m for Schneiderlin rejected, while Everton boss Ronald Koeman reportedly hopes to sign the France international in time for their Premier League match with Manchester City on 15 January.

BBC Sport understands more than five clubs retain an interest in the former Southampton midfielder and suggestions Everton have arranged a medical for the player are inaccurate.

Everton are also interested in former PSV Eindhoven winger Depay, 22, as are a number of clubs across Europe.