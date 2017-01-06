BBC Sport - Man Utd v Reading: Jaap Stam ready for Old Trafford return

Stam hoping for warm welcome at Old Trafford

Reading manager Jaap Stam insists the day is not about him as he prepares to return to Old Trafford for their third round FA Cup tie against Manchester United on Saturday.

Watch West Ham United v Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Friday at 19:30 on BBC One.

Top videos

Video

Stam hoping for warm welcome at Old Trafford

Video

Guardiola took pressure off me - Klopp

Video

Guardiola explains retirement comments

Video

FA Cup still special - Cresswell

Video

Snowboard star shows off his moves - in Halifax!

Video

Paul Clement: "Swansea is a big task"

Video

When Stam fell out with Man Utd & Sir Alex

Video

Slam dunks galore in basketball plays of week

Video

Have Spurs thrown title race wide open?

Video

Reed targeting fourth gold at Tokyo 2020

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Muir breaks British indoor 5000m record

Video

'Defoe has the most important attribute - goals'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired