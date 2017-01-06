FA Cup third-round: Team news and previews
-
There are 32 matches in the FA Cup third round over four days. Get all of the important team news and details in our match previews.
Friday 6 January
West Ham United v Manchester City (19:55)
Saturday 7 January
Manchester United v Reading (12:30)
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town (15:00)
Birmingham City v Newcastle United (15:00)
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (15:00)
Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons (15:00)
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town (15:00)
Everton v Leicester City (15:00)
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale (15:00)
Hull City v Swansea City (15:00)
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City (15:00)
Millwall v Bournemouth (15:00)
Norwich City v Southampton (15:00)
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers (15:00)
Rotherham United v Oxford United (15:00)
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon (15:00)
Watford v Burton Albion (15:00)
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (15:00)
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest (15:00)
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge (15:00)
Preston North End v Arsenal (17:30)
Sunday 8 January
Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (13:30)
Chelsea v Peterborough United (15:00)
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00)
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (16:00)