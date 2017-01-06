FA Cup third-round: Team news and previews

Manchester United won the FA Cup in 2016, but who will be victorious this year?

There are 32 matches in the FA Cup third round over four days. Get all of the important team news and details in our match previews.

Friday 6 January

West Ham United v Manchester City (19:55)

Saturday 7 January

Manchester United v Reading (12:30)

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town (15:00)

Barrow v Rochdale (15:00)

Birmingham City v Newcastle United (15:00)

Blackpool v Barnsley (15:00)

Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Brentford v Eastleigh (15:00)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons (15:00)

Bristol City v Fleetwood Town (15:00)

Everton v Leicester City (15:00)

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale (15:00)

Hull City v Swansea City (15:00)

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City (15:00)

Millwall v Bournemouth (15:00)

Norwich City v Southampton (15:00)

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers (15:00)

Rotherham United v Oxford United (15:00)

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00)

Sunderland v Burnley (15:00)

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon (15:00)

Watford v Burton Albion (15:00)

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County (15:00)

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest (15:00)

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge (15:00)

Preston North End v Arsenal (17:30)

Sunday 8 January

Cardiff City v Fulham (11:30)

Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle (13:30)

Chelsea v Peterborough United (15:00)

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (16:00)

Monday 9 January

Cambridge United v Leeds United (19:45)