Cardiff City sign Greg Halford and let Lex Immers go

Cardiff's new signing, Greg Halford, was formerly an England under-20 international

Cardiff City have signed Greg Halford from fellow Championship club Rotherham for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old utility player has signed a contract until the summer of 2018.

The Bluebirds have also completed a deal to sign striker Ibrahim Meite, 20, from non-league Harrow Borough.

However, centre forward Lex Immers will leave Cardiff after it was mutually agreed to terminate his contract seven months since he joined them.

Immers joins Kieran Richardson and Marouane Chamakh in leaving Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff's Tom Adeyemi will remain at Rotherham for the remainder of the season as part of the Halford deal.

Boss Neil Warnock managed Halford during his spell in charge of Rotherham last season.

"Greg is a really good utility player - he played five or six positions for me last year," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

"I felt he gives us so many options really. Wherever he plays he is super and I know he can play here, there and everywhere.

"I felt against Brentford we were short with having to put a midfield player in defence and I thought 'that isn't going to happen again'."

Warnock described Meite, the non-league striker who had a loan spell with Leicester City earlier this season, as an "exciting prospect" and said he had signed him on a "hunch".

Immers has returned to the Netherlands in an agreement Warnock said "suited all parties".

"He has not really been in my plans since I have been here and he has a lot on his plate as he is having a little baby.

"He was one of our higher earners and I am trying to thin it down and make the squad more sustainable.

"I can take my time now, looking at the situation with the rest of the squad."