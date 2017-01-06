Wrexham have a clear out of players with three contracts cancelled

Tyler Harvey
21-year-old Tyler Harvey is one of three players to see their contracts cancelled at Wrexham

Wrexham have cancelled the contracts of Kai Edwards, Nortei Nortey and Tyler Harvey.

The short-term contract of defender Jordan Evans has also not been extended.

Striker Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls has switched to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town on a 28-day short term loan.

The Welsh club have signed James Jennings on loan from Cheltenham until the end of the season.

Jennings is the brother of former Wrexham captain Connor Jennings.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Fitness Skills & Drills

Fitness Skills and Drills

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired