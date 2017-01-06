Wrexham have a clear out of players with three contracts cancelled

From the section

Wrexham have cancelled the contracts of Kai Edwards, Nortei Nortey and Tyler Harvey.

The short-term contract of defender Jordan Evans has also not been extended.

Striker Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls has switched to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town on a 28-day short term loan.

The Welsh club have signed James Jennings on loan from Cheltenham until the end of the season.

Jennings is the brother of former Wrexham captain Connor Jennings.