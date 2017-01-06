BBC Sport - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp thanks Pep Guardiola for deflecting attention
Guardiola took pressure off me - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saysPep Guardiola's spiky press conference took attention from his own post-match reaction to his side's 2-2 draw with Sunderland.
LISTEN LIVE: Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup third round, BBC Radio 5 live Sunday 13:30
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired