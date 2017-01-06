Craig Gardner: Birmingham City interested in signing West Brom midfielder

Craig Gardner has not started in a league game for West Brom since their 2-1 defeat by Everton on 20 August

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Birmingham City have shown an interest in signing Craig Gardner.

Gardner played 52 times for the Blues between January 2010 and June 2011 after signing from Aston Villa for £3m.

The 30-year-old midfielder has featured in 85 games for West Brom since joining from Sunderland in 2014.

"If there's a deal struck and it suits both clubs, we'll let Craig go," Pulis said. "If not, I won't be kicking him out of the door. He's a great lad."