Jess Fishlock's career began at Cardiff City Ladies. She has been Welsh Women's Player of the Year four times

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock has taken over as Melbourne City coach for the final weeks of Australia's W-League season.

Fishlock, 29, had been a player and assistant coach to Jo Montemurro, who has taken up a role with the club's men's team.

Her first match in charge will be the Round 11 fixture at Sydney FC on Sunday, 8 January.

Sydney are top of the table with Fishlock's side fourth.