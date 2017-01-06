Scottish Gossip: Jon Toral, Tony Andreu, Thomas Mikkelsen, Moussa Dembele

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jon Toral, on loan at Granada from Arsenal, last night insisted Rangers will have to wait for his signature as he's set his sights on playing against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Saturday. Rangers manager Mark Warburton worked with Toral when the midfielder was on loan at Brentford. (Daily Record)

Head coach Neil Lennon is planning to hold talks with Celtic after Friday night's top-of-the-table Championship match with Dundee United in a bid to extend Kris Commons' stay at Hibernian. (Daily Express)

Dundee United are looking to sign powerful Danish striker Thomas Mikkelsen, 26, on loan ahead of the game against Hibs. (Daily Record)

United striker Tony Andreu, on loan from Norwich, helped to condemn Hibs to the Championship when he played for Hamilton in the Premiership play-off in 2014 and now intends to keep the Easter Road side in the second tier. (Sun)

Tony Andreu (left) celebrates scoring for Hamilton in stoppage time against Hibernian in the 2014 Premiership play-off. Accies won on penalties to clinch promotion

Hibs winger Chris Humphrey cannot wait for the match in Leith. "If we can go four points clear that will be amazing. There's 18,000 going and my family are coming up and it's on TV. These are the games you want to play in," he says. (National)

An article on the official West Ham website stating that "a bid of £20m - a figure close to the club's all-time transfer record - was submitted for a player from Scotland" may suggest that the Hammers are in for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. However, a Celtic Park source told Press Association Sport that they had received no official bid for Dembele. (Evening Express)

Celtic have told West Ham they will have to pay £30m to land Dembele. The London club had talks with Celtic about Dembele this week and indicated they were willing to offer £20m for the former Fulham forward, who cost a mere £500,000 in compensation last summer. (Daily Mail)

Head coach Ian Cathro is welcoming the winter shutdown because it will allow him to put his stamp on Hearts. He is planning an intense training programme for the players when they return to their Riccarton base.(Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rob Harley is targeting a European quarter-final place in the Champions Cup but first wants to put more points on the board in the Pro12

Paralympic cyclist Hannah Dines, who finished fifth in the T2 road race in Rio, has had her trike destroyed by thieves who stole her car from outside her parents' house in Glasgow and set it alight with the specially adapted bike inside it. (Daily Express)

Glasgow Warriors flanker Rob Harley is desperate to experience European success but feels their Pro12 game against Cardiff on Saturday, where they are trying to break into the top four, is just as important as their deciding Champions Cup fixtures. (National)