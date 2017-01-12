Leeds United v Derby County (Fri)

David Nugent's only start this season came in Middlesbrough's EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in August

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Leeds are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Liam Cooper, who picked up a knee injury in their FA Cup third round victory at Cambridge.

Fellow defender Pontus Jansson starts a two-game ban, so Luke Ayling may need to partner Kyle Bartley at centre-half.

Striker David Nugent could play after joining Derby County for £2.5m from Middlesbrough on Monday.

Jacob Butterfield remains suspended for the Rams, while Will Hughes (knee) is unlikely to be risked at Elland Road.

Match facts