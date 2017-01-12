Leeds United v Derby County (Fri)
Leeds are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Liam Cooper, who picked up a knee injury in their FA Cup third round victory at Cambridge.
Fellow defender Pontus Jansson starts a two-game ban, so Luke Ayling may need to partner Kyle Bartley at centre-half.
Striker David Nugent could play after joining Derby County for £2.5m from Middlesbrough on Monday.
Jacob Butterfield remains suspended for the Rams, while Will Hughes (knee) is unlikely to be risked at Elland Road.
Match facts
- Since a run of four consecutive league defeats at Elland Road against Derby between 2006 and 2013, the Whites haven't lost against the Rams in their last three (W1 D2).
- Derby won 1-0 against Leeds in October, last doing the double over them in the Championship in 2012/13.
- Chris Wood has scored the first goal of the game on seven occasions in the league this season - more than any other player in the Championship.
- Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson - who made his professional debut for Leeds - has kept more clean sheets than any other Championship goalkeeper this season (14).
- Leeds have already equalled their tally of league wins for the whole of the 2015/16 season (14) in just 25 games this season.