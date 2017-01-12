Championship
Leeds19:45Derby
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Derby County (Fri)

David Nugent
David Nugent's only start this season came in Middlesbrough's EFL Cup defeat by Fulham in August

live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Leeds are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Liam Cooper, who picked up a knee injury in their FA Cup third round victory at Cambridge.

    Fellow defender Pontus Jansson starts a two-game ban, so Luke Ayling may need to partner Kyle Bartley at centre-half.

    Striker David Nugent could play after joining Derby County for £2.5m from Middlesbrough on Monday.

    Jacob Butterfield remains suspended for the Rams, while Will Hughes (knee) is unlikely to be risked at Elland Road.

    Match facts

    • Since a run of four consecutive league defeats at Elland Road against Derby between 2006 and 2013, the Whites haven't lost against the Rams in their last three (W1 D2).
    • Derby won 1-0 against Leeds in October, last doing the double over them in the Championship in 2012/13.
    • Chris Wood has scored the first goal of the game on seven occasions in the league this season - more than any other player in the Championship.
    • Derby goalkeeper Scott Carson - who made his professional debut for Leeds - has kept more clean sheets than any other Championship goalkeeper this season (14).
    • Leeds have already equalled their tally of league wins for the whole of the 2015/16 season (14) in just 25 games this season.

    Friday 13th January 2017

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2416622554
    2Newcastle2517172852
    3Reading251447346
    4Huddersfield251447246
    5Leeds2514381045
    6Sheff Wed251267442
    7Derby251177640
    8Barnsley251159638
    9Norwich2511410437
    10Fulham249961136
    11Preston251069136
    12Aston Villa258116235
    13Birmingham25988-535
    14Brentford259610133
    15QPR269512-1132
    16Ipswich258710-431
    17Wolves257810-229
    18Bristol City258314-227
    19Cardiff247611-1127
    20Nottm Forest257513-826
    21Burton256712-825
    22Blackburn256613-1124
    23Wigan254714-1119
    24Rotherham253418-3013
