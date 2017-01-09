Pablo Hernandez: On-loan Leeds United forward agrees permanent deal

From the section

Pablo Hernandez has scored three goals in 15 league appearances for Leeds

Leeds United have signed on-loan forward Pablo Hernandez from Qatari side Al-Arabi until the end of the season for an undisclosed fee.

The club also have an option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

Former Spain international Hernandez has made 15 Championship appearances since joining in August.

The 31-year-old previously played alongside - and under - Leeds head coach Garry Monk at Swansea between August 2012 and February 2014.

