Bournemouth: Simon Francis to serve ban after red card appeal fails
Defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match ban after Bournemouth failed to overturn his sending off against Arsenal on Tuesday.
Francis, 31, was dismissed for a tackle on Aaron Ramsey as the Gunners came from 3-0 down to rescue a point.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe called referee Michael Oliver's decision "harsh".
Francis will miss Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at League One side Millwall as well as Premier League games against Hull and Watford.