Bournemouth: Simon Francis to serve ban after red card appeal fails

Defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match ban after Bournemouth failed to overturn his sending off against Arsenal on Tuesday.

Francis, 31, was dismissed for a tackle on Aaron Ramsey as the Gunners came from 3-0 down to rescue a point.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe called referee Michael Oliver's decision "harsh".

Francis will miss Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at League One side Millwall as well as Premier League games against Hull and Watford.